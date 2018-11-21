A man delivering dry ice to a McDonald’s in the north metro Wednesday was overcome by a chemical leak and died, authorities said.

The driver was found dead about 9:30 a.m. in the back of the truck parked outside the fast food restaurant on Hwy. 65 north of 81st Avenue NE in Spring Lake Park, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was checking on some sort of “mechanical failure” and was overcome by liquid carbon dioxide while trying to fix the problem, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

The leak from the truck prompted a call for a hazardous materials team to respond to the scene, according to emergency dispatch audio. However, “there is not danger to the general public,” the Sheriff’s Office statement read.

The driver’s identity has yet to be released.