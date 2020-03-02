A driver who had just merged onto a south metro freeway was killed Sunday night when he was rear-ended by a semitrailer truck while trying to avoid another truck that pulled in front of him.

Richard Segers, 82, of Savage, Minn., had gotten onto southbound I-35W at Burnsville Parkway about 6:50 p.m. and was in the right lane when a semitrailer truck that had been on the right shoulder began to enter traffic. Segers was unable to move one lane over due to traffic and slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the truck, the State Patrol said.

Another semitrailer truck coming from behind him was unable to stop and hit Segers’ vehicle. The impact sent Segers’ car into the back of the truck that had pulled off the shoulder, the patrol said.

Segers, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, where he later died. A passenger in his vehicle, Joseph Segers, 50, of Kansas City, Mo., was wearing a seat belt and was not seriously hurt, the patrol said.

The driver of the truck that came off the shoulder, identified by the patrol as Rachpal Singh, 33, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was uninjured, the patrol said.

The driver of the semitrailer truck that struck Seger’s vehicle suffered noncritical injuries. He was identified as Robert Raethz, 61, of West Fargo, N.D.