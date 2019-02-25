DAVIE, Fla. — Police in South Florida say the driver of a speeding Tesla was killed after apparently losing control while swerving through traffic.
Davie police spokeswoman Vivian Gallinal says the car hit some palm trees and burst into flames Sunday afternoon crash. An officer was nearby and tried to break the car's window, but couldn't get the driver out.
She told news outlets police believe speed was a factor. An investigation is ongoing to determine how fast he was driving. The driver's name hasn't been released.
In May, two teenagers died in crash when they Tesla Model S they were in crashed and caught fire in Fort Lauderdale. Authorities say they were traveling at 116 mph (186 kph).
