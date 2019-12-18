A woman lost control of her vehicle on a central Minnesota road and died in a rollover crash, authorities in Meeker County said Wednesday.

The crash occurred northeast of Litchfield in Forest Prairie Township about 8 a.m. Tuesday on westbound County Road 21 east of County Road 14, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders located the driver, 32-year-old Michelle A. Bengtson, of rural Litchfield, and declared her dead at the scene.