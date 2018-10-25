RACINE, Wis. — A fatal accident involving two semis temporarily shut down all lanes of Interstate 41/94 in Racine County.
Sheriff's officials say the crash about 3:30 a.m. Thursday happened when one semi was stopped on the interstate, possibly due to a flat tire. The other semi struck the first semi causing it to flip on its side. The driver of the second semi died at the scene of the crash. The other driver was taken to a Racine hospital.
The crash shut down the interstate for more than five hours.
