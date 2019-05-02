MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say a driver was killed when his car was hit by a motorist who was fleeing from police in Minneapolis.

Officers were checking two suspicious vehicles for a possible drug deal about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police spokesman John Elder says officers approached the drivers with one officer returning to his squad car. That's when one of the suspects sped away, nearing hitting the other officer.

The officers attempted to pursue the fleeing driver, but before they could catch up, they found the wreckage of a crash a few blocks away. The male suspect had crashed into a parked car and another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was badly injured and died at a Robbinsdale hospital.

The fleeing suspect was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail.