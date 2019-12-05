A Burnsville man is in custody accused of hitting a man while driving drunk Tuesday night in Bloomington.

The pedestrian, Donald Eugene Johnson, 66, was crossing 98th Street near Newton Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle about 7:30 p.m., according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Johnson died at the scene, said Deputy Chief Mike Hartley in a news release.

Police arrested the 26-year-old driver on probable cause for DUI criminal vehicular homicide and was being held in the Hennepin County jail.

The driver, who has not been formally charged, was convicted in 2014 of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and underage consumption in 2011, court records show.

The Bloomington Police Department’s traffic investigations unit is investigating the crash.