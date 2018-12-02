The driver in a fatal drive-by shooting in the middle of the day in a north Minneapolis neighborhood has been sentenced to term of more than 16 years.

Isaiah R. Wallace, 21, was sentenced Thursday in Hennepin County District Court for aiding the masked man who opened fire on May 11, 2017, from the moving minivan and killed Roderick A. Evans, 40, of Minneapolis, with a shot to the chest.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Wallace will serve the 9¾ or so years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The 22-year-old shooter, Stevevontae D. Champion, was sentenced in September to more than a 32-year term.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of 6th Street and 36th Avenue N.

Wallace sped away from the scene, leaving Evans lying in the street as blood soaked through his T-shirt.

The van passed a police squad car and stopped in the 3600 block of Colfax Avenue N. with police close behind. Champion fled on foot. Three semiautomatic handguns were recovered from the van.

A man sitting on his porch told investigators he saw the gunman in the back of the van wearing a ski mask over his face.

Authorities have not offered an explanation for why Evans was shot.