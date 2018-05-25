MORRISTOWN, N.J. — The driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway last week, killing a student and a teacher and injuring more than 40 others, is due in court.
Hudy Muldrow Sr. faces two charges of vehicular homicide. He's scheduled for an initial court appearance in Morristown on Friday.
A criminal affidavit released Thursday alleges Muldrow missed a turn and tried to make a U-turn on Interstate 80 westbound on May 17 while carrying a group of fifth-graders and chaperones on a field trip.
Ten-year-old Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson died in the crash.
Muldrow's son told CBS this week that his father said he didn't make a U-turn.
