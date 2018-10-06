The driver who died Friday when her vehicle crossed the centerline on Hwy. 12 in Independence and hit a semitrailer truck was identified Saturday as a 52-year-old Bloomington woman.

The victim was Tamara Freiborg, according to a spokesman for the West Hennepin Public Safety Department.

The accident occurred just after 3 p.m. Friday on Hwy. 12 near Valley Road in Independence, between County Roads 90 and 92. The semi driver, Osman Abdi, 40, of Eagan, was traveling east when Freiborg's vehicle hit his truck. He was taken to Waconia Ridgeview Hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries.

Another passenger vehicle driven by Doris Schendel, 69, of Waverly, was struck when Freiborg's vehicle spun away from the semi. Schendel was not injured.

Witnesses told police that they had not seen Freiborg's vehicle weave or swerve before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by West Hennepin Public Safety and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Hwy. 12 near Maple Plain was closed in both directions for about four hours on Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has reported 24 deaths within six years between Wayzata and the Wright County line. Recently, re-striping and rumble strips have been added, and MnDOT will begin making more substantial safety improvements in 2021.

JOHN EWOLDT