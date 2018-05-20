The driver of a car struck the back of a farm implement on a highway west of the Twin Cities area and was killed, authorities said Sunday.

The collision occurred about 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 15 in Collinwood Township, roughly 10 miles north of Hutchinson and 50 miles west of the Twin Cities, according to the State Patrol.

The car's motorist was a 62-year-old man from nearby Darwin, the patrol said. His identity was scheduled to be released Sunday afternoon.

The man was heading north on Hwy. 15, hit the right rear side of a planter being pulled by a tractor that operator Peter E. Peterson, 56, of Dassel, had just pulled onto the highway from a field.