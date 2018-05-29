A motorist was killed when he strayed into wrong lane in the southwest metro and hit two oncoming vehicles, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 169 near Delaware Avenue, less than 3 miles southwest of Jordan, according to the State Patrol.

Howard J.R. Bartholomay, 27, of Jordan, was dead at the scene, the patrol said.

Another driver, 33-year-old Luke R. Frederick, of Mankato, was hospitalized with what the patrol said Monday night were life-threatening injuries.

According to the patrol:

Bartholomay’s 2014 Ford Fusion was heading north on Hwy. 169 just south of Delaware Avenue when he lost control and crossed into the southbound lane and sideswiped a 2010 Ford Fusion before hitting Frederick’s SUV head-on.

The driver of the 2010 Fusion, Carlie N. Brandt, 20, of Le Sueur, Minn., was not hurt.

All three motorists had on their seat belts.