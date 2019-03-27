A Washington County motorist has pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor for a road rage incident where he drove within inches of Olympic champion skier Jessie Diggins during a training session near her Afton home.

George G. Frost, 38, of St. Marys Point, won dismissal Tuesday of misdemeanor counts of assault, reckless driving, careless driving and disorderly conduct in connection with his encounter with Diggins and training partner Kris Hansen on Oct. 28.

Frost did plead guilty in District Court to nuisance on a public roadway and was ordered to pay a $300 fine and another $87 in court fees.

Diggins said in a blog post soon after the encounter that she and Hansen, her Stillwater High School coach, were roller-skiing single file and left plenty of room for any approaching vehicle when an SUV “buzzed us so close that I was rocked sideways from the wind.”

In a follow-up interview with the Star Tribune, Diggins said Frost “could have killed us. … You can’t take it back, a moment of road rage.”

What unfolded on the rural stretch of westbound 15th Street S. roughly a third of the way into a 3¼-hour workout, the 27-year-old cross-country gold medalist wrote on her blog, was “the most incredible display of aggressive bullying and ‘I’m bigger than you and I’m in [an] SUV so I’m going to harass you’ that I’ve ever seen in person.”

Diggins went on to write that “if that guy had been 6 inches closer to us, we would be in the hospital or dead.”

In the criminal complaint against Frost, he denied driving too close to the women and explained to a sheriff’s deputy that he was upset with them for roller-skiing in the road because when he was a kid law enforcement “harassed [him] for skateboarding in the area.”