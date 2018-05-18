MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police pursuing a vehicle suspected of being involved in a crime say the driver crashed and fled on foot while holding an infant.

Officers say they temporarily lost sight of the vehicle during the pursuit about 9 p.m. Thursday and later found the driver had hit a light pole. That's when they saw the driver running away with the baby.

Police caught up with the driver and arrested the suspect. The infant, driver and an adult passenger were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Authorities say the baby was not harmed.