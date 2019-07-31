A man driving erratically in Chaska fled from police Tuesday, triggering a six-vehicle pileup that killed him and injured several others.

Map: Six-vehicle pileup kills erratic driver Map: Six-vehicle pileup kills erratic driver

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a driver weaving across center and fog lines on Hwy. 212 at County Road 51. When a sheriff’s deputy located the driver around 5:35 p.m. at County Road 53 in Cologne, the driver fled at high speeds.

The driver exited Hwy. 212 at Hwy. 41 and collided with the other vehicles, which were heavily damaged. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people from the five other vehicles were taken to area hospitals.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Northbound Hwy. 41 was temporarily closed at Hwy. 212 due to the crash.