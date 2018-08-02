GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks police say a driver fleeing from an officer was killed when he crashed into a tree shortly after the chase was terminated.
Authorities say the officer tried to pull over the driver about 5 a.m. Thursday, but the man refused to stop and took off. Police say the driver rapidly accelerated near the downtown area and turned off his headlights.
At that point, the officer ended the pursuit and a short time later found the vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
