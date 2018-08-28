A motorist was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a semitrailer truck in the southwest metro, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 7:40 a.m. on Hwy. 212 at County Road 51, roughly halfway between Norwood Young America and Cologne, according to the State Patrol.

The driver in the smaller vehicle was declared dead at the scene minutes later, emergency dispatch audio revealed. The semi’s driver was being checked at the scene for injuries, according to the dispatch audio.

The force of the impact left the semi in a ditch and jackknifed, while the other vehicle came to rest on its side, according to the audio.

Circumstances of the crash have yet to be disclosed nor have the identities of the vehicles’ occupants.