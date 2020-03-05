A motorist crossed the centerline on a Bemidji street and killed a driver in a minivan in a head-on collision before dawn, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of northbound Bemidji Avenue N., said Police Chief Michael Mastin.

The driver who died was a 76-year-old man from Pennington, Minn. Two people in the car survived their injuries. Their identities haven’t been released.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and used extraction tools to remove from a car the 32-year-old driver from St. Cloud and his 23-year-old passenger from Bemidji, Mastin said.

The responders did the same for the minivan driver before he was taken to a nearby hospital and died.