CHICAGO — Authorities say the driver of a speeding car who failed to stop for police caused a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side, killing a 3-year-old boy and two men.
Chicago police say the driver fled the scene in Englewood on foot Monday night, and has not been caught.
Police say officers in a marked vehicle had seen the car speeding, turned on emergency lights and followed the vehicle, but they stopped the pursuit and the car kept going. Police say the speeding car ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle that then hit two more.
A 2-year-old girl and two women also were injured in the crash and are in stable condition. The crash killed the child and two men aged 24 and 25.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Wobbly start for US stocks; Pepsi cuts its profit target
U.S. stocks are mixed Tuesday morning as internet companies and retailers slip. Stitch Fix, an online clothing company, plunged after its revenue and user totals fell short of analyst forecasts, and Pepsi is falling after it said the strong dollar will hurt its results. Mining companies are rising as the prices of gold and other metals increase.
National
The Latest: McConnell says Dems flinging 'muck' on Kavanaugh
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and allegations of sexual misconduct against him (all times local):
TV & Media
Police: Teens engaged in, recorded sex act in classroom
Police say two Connecticut high school students engaged in a sex act in a classroom that was recorded by another student and are now facing charges.
Variety
Amazon ups hourly wage to $15, will advocate for higher pay
Amazon, which has faced political and economic pressure to raise pay for thousands of employees, is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month and said it will push for an increase in the federally mandated minimum wage, which now stands at $7.25 per hour.
National
Dems question Kavanaugh's credibility, temperament
Democrats are raising new questions about the truthfulness of Brett Kavanaugh's sworn testimony to the Senate, shifting tactics against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee as they await the results of the FBI's background investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.