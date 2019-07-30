PHILADELPHIA — A driver climbed out of the sunroof of a moving car to flee the scene of a chain-reaction crash in Philadelphia.
Video of the wreck was captured by a camera outside the studios of WPVI-TV on Friday.
The driver of a red Cadillac apparently did not see that the cars ahead of him had stopped and he slammed into one, which hit another car and then another. With the Cadillac still in motion, the man climbed through the sunroof and ran off.
Video showed the driver returned to the scene in the back of a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle nearly 45 minutes later.
Police appeared to ticket the man, who was able to drive away in the Cadillac.
State police have not said what the citation was for.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Opponent of nation's public lands is picked to oversee them
The Trump administration has put a conservative advocate who argues for selling off the nation's public lands in charge of the nation's nearly 250 million public acres.
Nation
Pennsylvania dad dies after saving drowning 11-year-old son
Authorities say a Pennsylvania father died while rescuing his son who was struggling in rip currents while swimming in the ocean off Atlantic City.
Variety
Experts: Event organizers should improve emergency plans
Event organizers should review their emergency plans after the deadly shooting at a California food festival to see if they can make additional safety improvements as the peak of summer and fair season brings open-air environments that are notoriously difficult to secure, law enforcement experts said.
Music
Jury to decide damages owed by Katy Perry for 'Dark Horse'
A jury's verdict that Katy Perry's 2013 hit "Dark Horse" improperly copied a 2009 Christian rap song represents a rare takedown of a pop superstar and her elite producer by a relatively unknown artist, and sets up a battle over damages that will begin Tuesday.
Nation
Driver climbs out of sunroof to flee from crash
A driver climbed out of the sunroof of a moving car to flee the scene of a chain-reaction crash in Philadelphia.