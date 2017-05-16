The driver in a fatal drive-by shooting in the middle of the day in a north Minneapolis neighborhood has been charged with murder.

Police are still looking for the masked man who opened fire Thursday from the moving minivan and killed Roderick A. Evans, 40, of Minneapolis, with a shot to the chest.

In the meantime, Isaiah Wallace, who turned 20 a day after the shooting, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Wallace remains jailed ahead of a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

A teenager was in the van’s passenger seat at the time of the killing, which occurred near the intersection of 6th Street and 36th Avenue N. He has been questioned, and authorities have yet to disclose whether he’s been arrested or charged with a crime.

According to the criminal complaint:

Wallace sped away from the scene, leaving Evans lying in the street as blood soaked through his T-shirt.

The van passed a police squad car and stopped in the 3600 block of Colfax Avenue N. with police close behind. A man in the back of the van, the presumed shooter, fled on foot. Three semiautomatic handguns were recovered from the van.

A man sitting on his porch said he saw the gunman in the back of the van wearing a ski mask that covered his face.

Wallace told police that the shooter was a friend of the teenager and otherwise did not know him. However, the teen told police that he did not know the gunman. Neither Wallace nor the teen offered an explanation for the shooting.