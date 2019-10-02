A St. Paul man was charged Wednesday with allegedly stealing a car, crashing it into two teenagers, critically injuring them, and then wrecking it in a fiery crash.

Steven D. Ross, 48, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm, criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm and simple robbery.

According to police: The chain of events Monday began at 17th Avenue S. and E. 26th Street about 2:15 p.m. when an off-duty officer in a marked squad saw two people acting animated. The officer received a report of a person driving erratically on 17th Avenue S., drove toward the area and spotted a car parked sideways that he believed might have been in an crash, authorities have said.

Police later learned the car had been struck by a car driven by Ross, who had allegedly carjacked it moments earlier. Ross’s vehicle jumped a curb near the Panaderia San Miguel bakery at E. Lake Street and S. 17th Avenue, crashing into a pair of Minneapolis siblings who were walking to get ice cream at the bakery.

Cecilia Speranzella, 19, remained in Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition after being sent into a beam in the building. Her brother, Jacob, was in serious condition Wednesday. He was sent flying into the building, the teens’ father wrote in a social media post.

Ross allegedly spun the vehicle around and rammed into the front-end of a police squad that had arrived at the scene, drove into oncoming westbound traffic on E. Lake Street, jumped a curb again, struck a streetlight and burst into flames.

Steven D. Ross

A person inside the bakery was also injured. Another person was hurt but declined medical help.

Ross’ criminal history includes convictions in Hennepin County for illicit drug possession and disorderly conduct involving a hammer-wielding outburst on a Metro Transit bus. He is on probation until 2022.

He was convicted of felony assault in 2014 for beating a man bloody in St. Paul after the two left a bar. A prison term of five years was stayed in that case, and he served three days in the workhouse and was put on probation for five years until March 2020.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib