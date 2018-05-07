MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Police say a 79-year-old woman has been arrested on a drunken driving charge after crashing into a suburban New York restaurant, critically injuring four people.
The Journal News says a total of nine people were hurt in the crash Sunday night at Enzo's restaurant in the Westchester County village of Mamaroneck (muh-MEHR'-uh-nehk).
Police say the driver backed out of a parking space and clipped two other vehicles before barreling into the restaurant.
On Monday, a wide section of the restaurant's floor-to-ceiling windows was boarded up.
