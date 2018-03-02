GREENFIELD, Wis. — A driver being pursued by police died when his vehicle struck a tree in Milwaukee.
Greenfield police say an officer began chasing the 25-year-old West Allis man shortly before midnight Thursday after attempting to stop him for speeding.
Police say the Greenfield officer used an unexplained "intervention technique" just before the vehicle crashed into the tree.
The driver has not been identified. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Delta CEO insists 'we are not taking sides' in U.S. gun debate
After Delta Air Lines withstood swift political retribution in its home state of Georgia for cutting ties with the National Rifle Association, the airline's chief executive insisted Friday "we are not taking sides" in the national debate over guns.
National
US stock indexes turn mixed following "trade war" talk
U.S. stock indexes were mixed in midday trading on Friday after paring sharp losses from earlier. It's the latest dizzying swing in a whirlwind week dominated by fears about a possible trade war and a more aggressive Federal Reserve.
National
Pocan says students, corporations leading on gun control
Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says high school students and corporations are leading on gun control and now it's time for Congress to act.
National
Commission works to keep voters on rolls post-purge
The state Elections Commission is trying to ensure efforts to update voter rolls don't disenfranchise anyone some people discovered during last month's primary their registration information had been removed.
National
Trump, Alec Baldwin renew Twitter feud
President Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin — his chief impersonator — traded online barbs Friday, each describing the other as causing "agony," the latest salvos in an ongoing feud between the commander in chief and the actor.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.