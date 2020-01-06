A motorist pleaded guilty Monday to being high, speeding and checking a cellphone for directions leading up to when he hit a barrier wall along a south metro interstate and killed his girlfriend over a holiday weekend.

James R. Lapsley, 21, of Prior Lake, admitted in Dakota County District Court to one of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide that were filed against him in connection with the crash on May 26, 2018, on Interstate 35W in Burnsville that killed Kayli K. Thompson, 19.

The plea agreement calls for prosecutors to seek the presumptive sentence under state sentencing guidelines, which is four years. The defense intends to argue for something less. Sentencing is scheduled before Judge Shawn Moynihan on Feb. 24.

Officers arrived at the scene about 7:20 a.m. and found Lapsley out of his car and Thompson dead.

Authorities tested his blood and it came back positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

A motorist who stopped at the crash scene said he saw Lapsley speeding and hitting the median barrier twice before crashing.

Lapsley told officers that he and Thompson, of Burnsville, had been fishing that morning on Prior Lake and were heading to her house before the crash.

He said that they were checking the GPS function on her phone and passing it back and forth at the time.

While Lapsley estimated he was driving 55 miles per hour when he slammed on the brakes before hitting the barrier wall, a State Patrol investigation determined, however, he was going about 91 mph a mile north of the crash scene and 83 mph at the time of impact.