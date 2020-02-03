An 87-year-old driver collided with a freight train in Moorhead and was killed, authorities said Monday.

The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday on 14th Street S. as the BNSF Railway train was heading east, according to police.

The woman, Lila Hoyme, of nearby Dilworth, was taken by emergency responders to a hospital, where she died less than 30 minutes later, police said.

BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth said the crossing was equipped with gates and lights, which were "working as intended."