An 87-year-old driver collided with a freight train in Moorhead and was killed, authorities said Monday.
The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday on 14th Street S. as the BNSF Railway train was heading east, according to police.
The woman, Lila Hoyme, of nearby Dilworth, was taken by emergency responders to a hospital, where she died less than 30 minutes later, police said.
BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth said the crossing was equipped with gates and lights, which were "working as intended."
