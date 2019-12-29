Five of the NFC’s six playoff teams are set. The NFC East champion, which will get the fourth seed, will be Philadelphia (8-7) or Dallas (7-8). Let’s rank the trust factor of these seven quarterbacks on a scale of 1 to 10 with no ties allowed.

Drew Brees, Saints

Trust factor: 9

He breaks his thumb, has surgery, misses five games and comes back even better. Go figure. The Super Bowl XLIV MVP is 8-7 in the postseason, including 5-1 in home playoff games as a Saint.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Trust factor: 8.5

As Vikings fans can attest, he’s a double-whammy: an elite passer and a master escape artist when things break down. He’s won a Super Bowl, played in two and is 8-5 in the postseason.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Trust factor: 8

The Super Bowl XLV MVP is 9-7 with 36 TDs and 10 interceptions as a starter in the postseason. Another first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he’s been missing some throws he never used to miss.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Trust factor: 4.5

He has the talent and team to win big. And his nine turnovers are a career low. But, sorry, we have to see it to believe it. He’s played in two playoff games, going 0-1 as a starter.

Jimmy Garoppolo 49,ers

Trust factor: 4

Even if he gets the top seed, Garoppolo could experience the normal growing pains associated with a postseason debut. He’s a winner, no doubt, but he also has 18 turnovers this year.

Carson Wentz, Eagles

Trust factor: 3

He’s won three straight to set up Sunday’s win-and-they’re-in situation. But he has no playoff experience and lives under the pressure of a title that backup Nick Foles won two years ago.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Trust factor: 2.5

Whatever “it” factor he’s had before, it’s gone this year. He has a postseason win (1-2) but has no signature victory this year. And his team is in a 1-4 tailspin heading into Week 17.