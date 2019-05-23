NEW YORK — Dressbarn says it expects to have all its 650 stores closed in the first half of 2020.
The women's clothing chain announced earlier this week that it was shutting all its stores but hadn't given a timeline for the closures until Thursday.
Dressbarn's owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., has said it wants to focus on its other brands, such as Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant. An executive said Dressbarn wasn't profitable enough.
Ascena said in a regulatory filing that that it couldn't yet determine how much Dressbarn's closure would cost the Mahwah, New Jersey-based company.
Dressbarn, which has been selling women's clothing for nearly 60 years, employs about 6,800 people.
