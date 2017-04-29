An inebriated driver led authorities on a predawn high-speed chase near Menomonie, Wis., on Saturday before crashing into a tree.

The vehicle, a semi-tractor owned by Break Thru Beverage Minnesota Wine and Spirits LLC in St. Paul, might have seemed a tempting target to a tipsy opportunist. Yet it lacked a crucial component: a semitrailer that would, presumably, have been full of wine and spirits.

Poor eyesight? A bold plan to bluff it at the loading dock and nab a trailer?

Or perhaps simply a failure to think things through, as is often the case when wine and spirits are involved.

At about 4:35 a.m., a Wisconsin State Trooper saw a semi-tractor eastbound on Interstate 94 in Dunn County with sparks coming from beneath the tractor, as if something was being dragged. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but it exited the highway, and then accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

A pursuit ensued with speeds up to 90 mph before the driver lost control and crashed, the vehicle coming to rest on its roof in a tree line.

The driver, 50-year-old Todd J. Fine of Sarasota, Fla., was taken to Mayo Hospital-Menomonie and treated for minor injuries. He was arrested for OWI 4th offense, felony fleeing and operating without owners consent.

The beverage company was not aware its vehicle had been stolen.

