– As he hands each person the communion wafer, the priest watches his congregants walk back to their seats. They drop to their knees and bow their heads. Hands clasp. Around the church, a tear runs down a cheek, then another, then another.

The priest knows the prayers behind the faces of these immigrants who are his mission to serve. It’s a prayer he shares: Señor Jesús, please don’t make us leave the United States.

The Rev. Rey Pineda is a beneficiary of the DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. He’s one of nearly 690,000 young adults granted temporary authorization to stay legally in the country that they were brought to as children. About 6,300 live in Minnesota. He is the only DACA recipient publicly identified as a Catholic priest.

This week, President Trump said he would support a pathway to citizenship for these immigrants.

So-called “Dreamers” such as Pineda, 29, have been at the center of a national immigration debate. One side believes anyone who broke the law to come here doesn’t belong here now. The other side believes in granting a chance to people who came here as children.

The same debate is simmering at Pineda’s Atlanta parish, where he leads a congregation of thousands of Hispanic immigrants and thousands of conservative white Southerners. It’s a conflict about principles, such as fairness and culture, welcome and security.

But it’s also a conflict about the future of their priest.

As Pineda sees it, the same desperate journey that made him an illegal immigrant at the age of 2 is also what made him a man called to serve God.

By 16, he wanted to be a priest. At church, though, the priests told him that he could not because he was living in the country illegally. Even so, the church supported him as he pursued a degree at Southern Catholic College, then two more years in seminary. At that point, the vocations director sat him down to say the church wouldn’t ordain him.

Pineda kept studying anyway, believing that somehow God would provide a path to the priesthood. And then one appeared, in the form of an executive order creating DACA, signed by then-President Barack Obama. It came just in time for Pineda to become a priest.

The parish where Pineda works is one of Atlanta’s stateliest — the Cathedral of Christ the King. Built on land that was once the national headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan, the church is now home to a nearly 6,000-family congregation split racially and politically

Last fall, when President Trump canceled the DACA program, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops decried the decision and called on Congress to pass legislation allowing Dreamers to stay.

But the bishops’ words don’t dictate what the faithful think. At Christ the King, where Pineda is one of three active priests, it seems almost everyone in the English-speaking masses routinely refers to immigrants as “illegals.”

“I would build the wall,” said church member Andy Smith.

But when it comes to immigrants already in the United States, Smith changes his tune. “They’re taking care of business and their families, and they’re already here,” he said. “And the Dreamers probably are the best of the lot. They’re young. They’re educated. Like Father Rey.”

When he first became a priest, Pineda thought his most important ministry would be with immigrants like himself. That’s a large part of his work. But after a year at the cathedral, he thinks his work with families who have never met a Dreamer is just as crucial.

“What God was asking of me was to work with the nonimmigrant community, to be able to spread some light on this issue and be able to hopefully change hearts,” he said. “Putting a face to it, and also being their priest, is a good place to be.”