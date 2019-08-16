The worst part of a vacation is usually when it ends. Catching up at work and home can be a jarring switch from carefree lounging on the beach. Here’s how to contend with the worst parts of returning to daily life without losing that vacation glow.

A suitcase full of dirty clothes

It’s wise to unpack as soon as possible, but you can do small things to make unpacking easier.

When Margarita Ibbott, an Ontario-based former professional organizer and travel writer, returns from a trip, she takes her suitcase to her laundry room, not her bedroom. There it’s easier to toss her dirty clothes into the wash.

She also tidies the laundry room — and the rest of the house — before she leaves, to create space and to avoid coming home to chaos.

To make organizing after a trip a little easier, Sara Bereika, co-founder of Virginia-based Abundance Organizing, advises people to buy small zipper pouches and storage bags for smaller items such as toiletries that can live in a designated spot in the bathroom or closet to make unpacking easier. When you return from a trip, all you have to do is place the pouch back in its designated spot.

Returning to a hot house

During summer vacations, leave your air conditioning running to maintain airflow and decrease moisture instead of turning it off completely, said Chuck Kiehl, vice president of Fred Home Improvement in Bethesda, Md. If no one is staying in the house, keep it at 75 or 76 degrees.

When you return, it should take about 15 minutes for a well-maintained unit to cool a house down. Many modern units have helpful “away” or “vacation” modes.

If you have someone coming by to check on your home while you’re away, he suggests having the person wave their hand in front of a vent to check for airflow.

Security lapses

Before you leave, double-check that all windows and doors are locked in your house, garage and car. Enlist a neighbor or friend to pick up mail and packages while you’re away, or have the Postal Service hold your mail. You can also stop newspaper delivery.

An empty fridge

After a tiring day of travel, the last thing you want to do is trek to the grocery store. Before leaving, Ibbott stocks the pantry and freezer with items for an easy dinner or a snack, such as pasta and pasta sauce.

Going back to work

If possible, allow for a day at home before you return to work.

“It took time for you to unwind and it takes time to get back to your day-to-day affairs,” said Rashelle Isip, a professional organizer and founder of the Order Expert in New York City. If that’s not possible, return in the middle or end of the week on a less stressful workday.

When you’re back at work, break down your post-vacation to-do list into manageable steps based on urgency, said Charles Samenow, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at George Washington University’s medical school.

“It can really jolt your system to go from complete relaxation and focusing on loved ones and activities to a high-pressure deadline that you’re not physically or mentally ready for,” he said.

You probably won’t be your freshest after traveling, so consider saving high-stress meetings or projects for later.

When you return to work, Isip recommends reserving about an hour of the morning to go through your inbox, scanning for necessary e-mails that directly relate to you. Sort by sender or mute long threads you’re not part of to minimize clutter and pinpoint tasks that warrant your attention.

“You’re not going to sit and relive the last three weeks,” she said. In your personal inbox, bulk-delete promotions and other e-mail that won’t be useful upon returning, such as missed editions of daily newsletters.

The inevitable letdown

The “post-vacation blues” isn’t a scientific term or a recognized condition, but Samenow said the end of something joyous can sometimes bring about a sense of loss, irritability or sleeplessness. It’s normal to miss a pleasant experience, he said, but these feelings usually subside.

To prevent them from impairing your ability to function, manage your expectations.

“The expectation should not be that I’m going to come back from vacation a changed person, ready to hit the ground running and tackle everything on Day 1,” Samenow said. “Vacation is wonderful, but it’s not a cure-all.”

He recommends resuming your normal routine as soon as possible, including routine meal and bedtimes, and don’t skip regular activities such as workouts or appointments.

“Resume normal life and don’t let the fact that you’ve been away consume everything.”