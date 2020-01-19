HAMDEN, Conn. — Hassan Drame had 17 points and 14 rebounds off the bench to lead St. Peter's to a 71-51 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday.
KC Ndefo had 16 points and six blocks for St. Peter's (6-9, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
The Bobcats' 18.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a St. Peter's opponent this season.
Kevin Marfo had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bobcats (9-7, 4-2). Rich Kelly added 11 points. Jacob Rigoni had nine rebounds.
St. Peter's plays Rider on the road on Friday. Quinnipiac faces Fairfield at home on Friday.
