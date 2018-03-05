LOS ANGELES — Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried alive under snow.

One of the videos, released to The Associated Press on Monday, begins with a woman lying on the encased man, carefully clearing snow from his face as others try to free his body.

In the other video, the wife of the encased man can be heard pleading, "Please, please, please."

Roseville, California, resident Heather Turning helped dig Evan Huck out and says the whole time he kept asking if his wife was OK.

His wife, Kahlynn Huck, says on Instagram that she had to dig her lower body out of snow and that those who helped her husband are heroes.