At this latitude spring is more theory than reality. Feeble waves of warmth lap lazily northward, but if you blink, sneeze, or spend too much time in the bathroom, you may miss spring altogether.

Minnesotans will tell you that spring is always two steps forward, one step back. We've been leading charmed lives in recent weeks, with a lack of snow and temperatures well above average. Let's not get cocky.

Although the metro area has probably seen the last subzero readings of winter, don't pack away the coats just yet. Models bring a shot of chilly air into town late next week, and we may go a few days in a row BELOW average for a change. Meaning 20s and 30s. Above zero, mind you.

Any tournament storms lurking out there? Short answer: no. A rain shower is possible Thursday, but Saturday's storm should pass south of Minnesota, brushing far southern counties with rain or wet snow.

No weather drama is in sight, but next week may be a subtle (yet blunt) reminder that March is one fickle weather beast.

GFS temperature guidance for the Twin Cities above courtesy of WeatherBell.

European Solution. No more 60s for awhile, but nothing subzero either. Temperatures run a few degrees above average into next week.

Dribs and Drabs. No big tournament storms, but the next clipper Wednesday night into Thursday may drop some light precipitation (probably mild enough for mostly rain showers on Thursday). Map credit: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Trending Close to Average. After a balmy start temperatures are cooling closer to normal for mid-March, and that trend may continue the latter half of the month with fairly frequent swipes of chilly air. Nothing polar/subzero, but I wouldn't retire the coats just yet.

Unusually Quiet Pattern Helping to Ease Flood Risk. Dr. Mark Seeley has details in this week's edition of Minnesota WeatherTalk: "...With the frequent freeze-thaw cycles and the general lack of precipitation so far this month (many areas had not reported any precipitation or only a trace for 16 consecutive days), much of the water-laden snow cover across the state has been gradually disappearing, helping to alleviate some of the high flood risk. The National Weather Service did have a number of flood warnings in place this week in western portions of the state due to the rate of melting snow, and in some cases ice jams. Some areas of the state were finally getting some measurable precipitation on Thursday, March 5th, but mostly in the range of 0.10 to 0.20 inches. Ely and Kabetogama reported over 4 inches of snowfall..."

Why Lifelong Learning is the International Passport to Success. A story at Big Think resonated: "...The university model needs to evolve. It must equip students with the right skills and knowledge to compete in a world 'where value will be derived largely from human interaction and the ability to invent and interpret things that machines cannot', as the English futurist Richard Watson puts it. By teaching foundational knowledge and up-to-date skills, universities will provide students with the future-proof skills of lifelong learning, not just get them 'job-ready'. Some universities already play a critical role in lifelong learning as they want to keep the value of their diplomas. This new role comes with a huge set of challenges, and needs largely to be invented..."

Every State's Favorite Place to Spend Spring Break, Mapped. Mental Floss reminds us of favorite destinations, preferably in a world without COVID-19: "...But not everyone craves warm weather this time of year. As college students flood their state, Florida natives flee north to Chicago. And some states farther north prefer vacation spots that are decidedly not tropical. In Idaho, spring-breakers are heading to Seattle, and in West Virginia, they're booking trips to Buffalo—neither of which are cities that come to mind when you think of margaritas and bikinis. You can find the preferences of your home state in the map (above)..."

Map credit : Travelocity.

42 F. high in the Twin Cities on Tuesday.

38 F. average high on March 10.

32 F. high on March 10, 2019.

March 11, 2009: Cold conditions arrive, with a new record for the lowest maximum temperature in St. Cloud for this date. The high temperature in St. Cloud was only 4 degrees, which broke the previous record lowest maximum temperature of 5 degrees that was set in 1948.

March 11, 1878: Lake Minnetonka becomes ice-free due to one of the warmest winters on record.

WEDNESDAY: Peeks of sun, milder. Winds: S 8-13. High: near 50



THURSDAY: Cooler breeze, few rain showers. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 38. High: 47



FRIDAY: Partly sunny, comfortably cool. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 39



SATURDAY: Patchy clouds, rain/snow mix far south. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 23. High: 36



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, a dry day. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 42



MONDAY: Cloudy and cool. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 30. High: 41



TUESDAY: Partial clearing, cool breeze. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 26. High: near 40

Media Coverage of Climate Change Increased in 2019. It may not seem like it, but it did, according to EcoWatch: "...Two multi-year trends led to this result: a steady decline in public anxiety about the economy since the decade-old recovery began in 2010, and a significant increase in concern about the environment over that same period, particularly since the 2016 election of President Trump. The first trend is easy to unpack. Concern for the economy peaked during the 2008-2010 recession. Ten years of a growing economy slowly eased those fears among many. Trump's effect on this long-term trend is arguable, since the decline in worry from 2012 to 2014 is steeper than that for 2016 to 2020. It's widely accepted that incumbent presidents get more credit than they actually deserve for a good economy … and more blame than they deserve when the economy sours..."

Poll: Majority of African-Americans Affected by Climate Change Support Transition to 100% Clean Economy. Environmental Defense Fund has the press release: "New polling released today shows that a majority of African-Americans across the United States are personally affected by disease and extreme weather made worse by climate change, and support a transition to a 100% clean economy to curb climate pollution. Lincoln Park Strategies conducted the nationwide poll that surveyed 1,000 African-Americans about their first-hand hardships with climate change, and identified support for a solution to the climate crisis that is gaining traction on Capitol Hill. The poll was commissioned by Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) in coordination with Moms Clean Air Force to measure the nationwide support for a transition to a 100% clean economy..."

Honolulu Takes Action: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "The city of Honolulu filed a lawsuit Monday against eight oil companies, accusing the fossil fuel industry of knowing about the impacts of climate change that are now driving the sea level rise that threatens the city. The suit, filed against oil giants including Exxon, Shell, Chevron and Phillips 66, means the Hawaiian capital joins the growing list of cities and states taking legal action against fossil fuel companies. The state estimates that climate change will cause nearly $13 billion in loss and damages to private property on the island of Oahu, where Honolulu sits. "We are seeing in real time coastal erosion and the consequences," Josh Stanbro, chief resilience officer and executive director for the City and County of Honolulu Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency, told InsideClimate News. "It's an existential threat for what the future looks like for islanders." (InsideClimate News, Honolulu Star Advertiser, Bloomberg Environment)

In Dozens of Cities East of the Mississippi, Winter Never Really Happened. It was more of an extended late fall. InsideClimate News explains the processes that resulted in widespread warmth: "Call this the winter that wasn't. Or the new reality. Here and across much of the Eastern United States, dozens of cities experienced a "meteorological winter"—the three months from December through February—that ranked among their top 10 warmest on record. In Louisville, the average mean temperature was 5.1 degrees warmer than normal for those three months. There was hardly any snow. Winter bike riding was more pleasant. Home and business heating demand was less. Daffodils and tulips were peeking out of the ground a month early in Washington, D.C., and clouds of pollen emerged from pine trees in North Carolina two months early..."

The Young Conservatives Who Believe Greta Thunberg and Want to Bring Republicans With Them. CNN.com has the post; here's an excerpt: "...O'Brien and Backer embody the latest polling from organizations like the Pew Research Center that found that while less than a third of Republican Boomers think the government isn't doing enough on climate change, over half of young Republicans do. And 78% of Republicans from the millennial generation and younger say the US should prioritize renewable energy over fossil fuel. But as more young conservatives agree with Greta Thunberg that humanity's "house is on fire," it is opening up new debates with -- and among -- those on the right over the best way to put it out."I don't believe that we need to end fossil fuels overnight," Backer told me on a stroll through Olympic National Park. "I think that there are ways to transition over multiple, multiple decades to cleaner technologies..."

U.S. Coal Use is Plunging at Fastest Rate Since Eisenhower Era. Bloomberg Green reports: "U.S. coal use plunged more than 13% in 2019, the most in 65 years, as power plants shut down across the country. That’s poised to happen again this year. Total consumption slumped to 596 million tons in 2019 from 688 million tons in the prior year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This year, the figure is expected to slip again, to 517 million tons. The decline reflects the rapidly changing U.S. energy mix, as coal is increasingly struggling to compete on price with natural gas, wind and solar..."

How Do You Talk to People About Climate Change Without Freaking Them Out? Here's a clip from Honolulu Civil Beat: "...Trae spent a lot of time after the storm answering his friends’ questions and explaining how. “The idea that this is going to impact how we live in the future, I think is really starting to drive the point home that, yes, climate change is real and it’s something that we need to deal with,” he said. It was hard for his friends to admit they were wrong, and Menard doesn’t think it’s productive to make anyone feel bad. So he focuses on conversation, not competition. “As soon as you dismiss their belief that shuts down the conversation right there, then it becomes personal,” he said. “You don’t ever want to challenge their intelligence or come off as superior...”

Stake Through the Heartland: Climate Nexus has links and headlines: "A prominent conservative organization that is a key funder of climate denial projects laid off almost a dozen staffers last week as it grapples with financial issues, HuffPost reported Saturday. Sources tell HuffPost that the Heartland Institute, which recently made headlines for its pushing alt-right, “anti-Greta” teen Naomi Seibt, told at least 10 staffers Friday – nearly half the organizer’s workforce – that they were being laid off. “Heartland is broke,” the organization’s events coordinator said in a text message seen by HuffPost, blaming the organization’s current leadership for mismanaging funds despite hitting nearly $6 million in fundraising in 2017. Heartland's former president left amid fundraising woes last summer, as the organization struggles to retain high profile past sponsors like ExxonMobil. But its support from the Mercer family, also a key funder of the Trump administration, has kept the organization relevant to denier politics in Washington." (HuffPost)