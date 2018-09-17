Let’s hope the third time really is the charm for Drake. His twice-postponed Xcel Energy Center concert has finally been given another date, Nov. 11. The show now falls on a Sunday night instead of the original Wednesday – although that was a Wednesday in August when the Toronto rapper’s young fans did not have school the next day.

Production delays were blamed for the two postponements, which fell near the beginning of his tour. Tickets to the original show -- and any bought anew for the second show, too -- will be honored Nov. 11, and new seats are also on sale ($76.50-$96.50). Atlanta area trio Migos are still on as the openers. The new date falls during what was supposed to be a week off for the so-called Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.