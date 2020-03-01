CLINTON, S.C. — Ben Drake scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and Presbyterian beat Charleston Southern 76-65 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
Cory Hightower scored 15 with eight boards and JC Younger added 13 points for the Blue Hose (10-21, 7-11 Big South Conference), who ended a six-game skid. Kody Shubert had seven assists.
Ty Jones scored 19 points with seven rebounds and three assists for the Buccaneers (13-17, 7-11), who have lost four straight. Deontaye Buskey scored 19 points and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 11 and three blocks.
The Blue Hose leveled the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. Charleston Southern defeated Presbyterian 74-66 on Jan. 23.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers hockey falls 2-1 to Michigan, ending any hope for Big Ten title
Nick Granowicz scored early in the third period and Strauss Mann made 27 saves for the Wolverines, spoiling the Gophers' possible party.
Gophers
Old wounds die hard for Gophers men's basketball program
In the years since the Gophers basketball academic scandal, Dan Monson lasted seven-plus seasons, Tubby Smith stayed for six, and now Richard Pitino is deep into his seventh year, with his future uncertain.
Gophers
Ward, Samuelson, Shahid spark N. Dakota St. romp, 87-67
Tyson Ward scored a career-high 29 points, making 4-of-4 from beyond the 3-point arc, as North Dakota State stretched its home winning streak to 11 games, romping past Omaha 87-67 on Saturday.
Gophers
Souhan: Vastly different coaching scenarios for Pitino, Saunders
Richard Pitino's career head coaching winning percentage is .544. Ryan Saunders' is .340. So why would Saunders enjoy more job security? Because circumstances matter more than stats.
Gophers
Lamb scores 20 to carry Vermont over UMass-Lowell 94-77
Anthony Lamb had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Vermont won its ninth consecutive road game, topping UMass-Lowell 94-77 on Saturday.