Dr. Robert McClelland, a surgeon who tried to help revive a mortally wounded President John F. Kennedy in 1963 after he was shot in Dallas, died Sept. 10 in an assisted living facility in that city. He was 89.

His granddaughter Megan Moss said the cause was kidney failure.

McClelland was in an operating room at Parkland Memorial Hospital on Nov. 22, 1963, showing surgical residents a film about hernia repair when a colleague, Dr. Charles Crenshaw, knocked on the door to tell him that Kennedy had been shot.

As the two men rushed to the emergency room, they saw Secret Service agents, nurses, doctors, reporters and other people crowded there shoulder to shoulder.

“I’d never seen anything like this before, and just as I stood there and took it in, the crowd spontaneously parted and made a little corridor down to the emergency operating rooms,” he told the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in 2013 during a joint interview with Dr. Ronald Jones, another former member of the trauma team. “There, sitting outside Trauma Room 1, on a folding chair, was Mrs. Kennedy, in her bloody clothing.”

Inside, as doctors began lifesaving measures, it was clear that Kennedy’s condition was grave. His face was swollen, his skin bluish-black and his eyes protuberant, suggesting great pressure on his brain, McClelland told the Warren Commission in 1964 during its investigation of the assassination.

The lead surgeon, Dr. Malcolm O. Perry II, asked McClelland to assist in an emergency tracheotomy, and McClelland inserted a retractor into the incision that Perry had made in Kennedy’s neck to help accommodate a breathing tube.

At 1 p.m. Central time, Kennedy was pronounced dead.

Two days later, McClelland returned to Parkland, where he tried to save the life of Lee Harvey Oswald after Oswald, under arrest as the president’s assassin, was gunned down by nightclub owner Jack Ruby.

Robert Nelson McClelland was born on Nov. 20, 1929, in the East Texas city of Gilmer.

McClelland graduated from the University of Texas, Austin, and received his medical degree from its medical branch in Galveston in 1954. He did his internship at the University of Kansas Medical Center and served as a medical officer in the Air Force for two years.

The Kennedy assassination occurred early in McClelland’s career as a general surgeon; his specialty was liver resections.

He was also a professor and scholar of medicine who helped train hundreds of surgeons at the University of Texas Southwestern.