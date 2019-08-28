KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of people are criticizing police in Knoxville, Tennessee, after the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man who authorities say was a suspect in a hit-and-run accident.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports about 75 protesters attended a City County meeting Tuesday night. Speakers demanded an independent investigation of the shooting and called for the police chief to step down.

Police said an officer responded Monday to a hit-and-run, got into a struggle with a suspect and fired shots. The officer was treated for injuries.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating and identified the person killed as 33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap. The newspaper says Pheap was of Cambodian descent.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero released a statement Tuesday urging people to remain calm and withhold judgment until the investigation is complete.