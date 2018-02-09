MILWAUKEE — The state's largest school district is among the dozens closed as a winter storm causes travel difficulties in southern Wisconsin.
Students in the Milwaukee Public School District have Friday off, as well as those in the Baraboo, Kenosha, Janesville, Whitewater and hundreds of other schools. A winter storm warning is ending later Friday morning as the snow tapers off.
About 12 percent of the flights at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee County have been canceled.
