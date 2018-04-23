RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's understaffed prisons remain a dangerous place for employees six months after the bloodiest escape attempt in state history left four workers dead.

Prison officials say that in the six months since four workers at an Elizabeth City prison were killed, about three dozen workers have been assaulted so badly they lost work time. Leading the troubling list is Pasquotank Correctional Institution, where eight workers have been badly harmed since the Oct. 12 breakout attempt.

The state Department of Public Safety was still unable Monday to provide information requested six weeks ago on the details of each assault, or how many inmates have been attacked.

The official data also did not include at least one assault at a Morganton prison that hospitalized a worker with stab or slash wounds.