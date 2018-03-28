MANITOWOC, Wis. — Dozens of nursing home residents were evacuated in Ashwaubenon after the facility flooded because of a water main break.
Water began to flow through the Maple Ridge nursing home late Tuesday night. WLUK-TV reports Ashwaubenon Public Safety began evacuating the 51 residents who were taken by area rescue units and by bus to the Bay at North Ridge nursing home in Manitowoc, a sister facility that had bed space available.
Ashwaubenon Capt. Jody Crocker says the evacuation was like handling 51 individual rescue calls because the residents had to be triaged, treated and transported.
There's no word yet on what caused the water main break.
