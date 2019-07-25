CAIRO — Libya's coast guard says dozens of Europe-bound migrants are missing and feared drowned after the rubber boats they were traveling on capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.
Spokesman Ayoub Gassim says they rescued around 125 migrants on Thursday. The U.N. refugee agency says up to 150 may have perished at sea.
Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Traffickers and armed groups have exploited Libya's chaos since his overthrow.
