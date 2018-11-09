Dozens of crashes and spinouts were reported Thursday night in the Twin Cities metro area as light snow greased roads and overpasses in the area in a season first.

Although the snowfall wasn’t expected to amount to much, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported multiple crashes on its website and Twitter feed.

Roads were slick across a broad swath of southwestern Minnesota, extending east and northward into the Twin Cities and to the north.

No fatalities or serious-injury crashes had been reported because of slippery roads as of 9 p.m., but minor accidents were frequent. MnDOT and the National Weather Service cautioned drivers to slow down and be aware that even a light coating of snow or drizzle can make roads treacherous.

According to the Weather Service, the snowfall was expected to dwindle around midnight Thursday in the metro area, with less than an inch of accumulation.

Friday morning will bring a chance of flurries early, with more snow possible between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. and a chance of flurries after that, the Weather Service said. The high will be about 24, with blustery winds making it feel much colder.

The metro area may see yet more light snow late Saturday and Sunday. Saturday and Sunday’s highs in the metro area will remain in the low 20s. Sunny skies aren’t expected to return till next Tuesday.