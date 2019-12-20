Court documents inventorying evidence collected at the scene where Minneapolis police fatally shot a man Sunday show that dozens of shots were fired, leaving a trail of damage throughout two homes and the surrounding area.

Eleven cartridge casings matching the caliber of weapon Chiasher Fong Vue allegedly used to fire at officers were recovered from the porch, hallway and stairs of his home in the 3100 block of Thomas Avenue North, according to the documents.

Three search warrant affidavits provide a glimpse into the fatal encounter, which authorities said began when Vue, 52, first fired at officers who were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance.

The affidavits revealed that 54 9-millimeter Luger cartridge casings matching weapons carried by police were found at the home and nearby sidewalks.

Police were called to Vue's home about 3 a.m. Sunday and learned en route that someone had fired shots inside. Everyone inside except for Vue and his 70-year-old mother fled. She was not injured in the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is investigating the shooting, said Wednesday that Vue fired the first shot, prompting nine officers to return fire. Police body cameras recorded the incident. Vue's family members and friends have questioned the shooting; his daughter has said it could have been averted.

A source familiar with the case has said Vue used an older model Soviet-designed assault rifle, which matches the caliber of cartridges in the affidavits.

Four casings matching the gun Vue allegedly fired were found on the porch, four were found in the hallway and three were found on the stairs.

The affidavits listed 107 items on a BCA document labeled "Laboratory Analysis Request."

The list included one unspecified firearm located on the front porch, 17 bullets found on the front porch area, nine bullets found in the living room and one bullet fragment found in the basement, among other evidence.

One bullet was found in a neighbor's car and three bullet fragments were found in a different neighbor's home.

The affidavits also contain two other pages of BCA documents that listed items without explaining how those items related to the previous items, or, whether other items were missing between the three pages.

The two pages list four bullets found in a couch, among other evidence.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

