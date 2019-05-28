– Authorities planned to move inmates around Brazil's overcrowded prison system on Tuesday after at least 55 were strangled or stabbed to death in fights at four facilities.

"On our way," Justice Minister Sergio Moro tweeted on Tuesday, "We will also make spots available in federal prisons to transfer the leaders involved in these massacres."

The killings — which appear to stem from a power struggle within the Northern Family, Brazil's third-most powerful gang — began Sunday at the Anísio Jobim penitentiary complex in Brazil's northwestern Amazonas state. Authorities say inmates stabbed rivals with sharpened toothbrushes and choked them to death in front of visiting family members.

Forty more inmates were killed in three other Amazonas state prisons on Monday. The death count was so high that bodies were transported by meat trucks to other states for autopsies.

Local officials, worried that the clashes could spread, asked authorities to transfer gang leaders to federal prisons.

Brazil's prisons are effectively run by inmates, and fights between and within gangs often yield deadly results. One hundred and twenty inmates were killed in prisons across several states in January 2017.

Amazonas' state prosecutor urged the government to retake control of the prisons using military force if necessary. But on Tuesday, the state's government tried to distance itself from the killings.

"It is nearly impossible to prevent these types of situations," Amazonas Gov. Wilson Lima told the newspaper Estado de Sao Paulo. "I guarantee the system is under control."

Brazil has the world's third largest prison population. Nearly 800,000 inmates are crammed into facilities equipped to hold half that number. The government has long transferred gang leaders to prisons far from their homes in the hope of weakening the groups. But the policy has backfired by helping neighborhood gangs develop a national reach. The country's prisons have become centers of initiation, where new inmates are sorted into gangs as soon as they enter.