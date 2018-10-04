Dozens of young people too young to drink were cited at a loud weekend party south of St. Cloud, where alcohol was served while a parent was there, authorities said.

The bash in the 5400 block of Garden Hills Drive in St. Augusta came to sudden halt shortly after midnight Sunday when sheriff's deputies were called, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

The parent, Jennifer Noble, gave deputies permission to go inside, where they saw 40 to 50 people and "signs of alcohol consumption taking place," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read. Noble has three children ranging in age from 12 to 16.

Partygoers were determined to be under 21 years old, with "the vast majority high school students," said Chief Sheriff's Deputy Jon Lentz.

Officers spoke with each person and cited 35 of them for underage drinking. The caller to 911 mentioned marijuana use going on, but Lentz said that was not confirmed and no citations for drug use were issued.

Noble told the deputies that "she knew there was a gathering but says she did not know there was drinking going on," Lentz said.

Many communities have a "social host" ordinance, which can lead to charges against an adult who is present at a gathering where minors drink alcohol.

However, Lenz said, St. Augusta and Stearns County do not have this ordinance on their books.

Once the party was over, authorities contacted parents to arrange for transportation from the home, the Sheriff's Office said. Authorities also contacted the St. Cloud School District, as the law requires. The district has two high schools, Tech and Apollo. Tech's homecoming dance was held Saturday night.

County records show the home to be owned by Jennifer Noble's husband, Steven Noble. Messages have been left with the Nobles seeking further details about what went on in their home.