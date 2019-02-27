JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities say dozens of people are believed buried by a landslide at an unlicensed gold mine in North Sulawesi province.
The national disaster agency said Wednesday that one person is confirmed dead and at least 13 injured.
Its statement said, "It is estimated that as many as 60 people are buried under landslide and rock material."
The agency said the mine collapsed on Tuesday evening due to unstable soil and the large number of mining holes.
