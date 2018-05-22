MINNEAPOLIS — Several dozen protesters are shutting down part of the light rail system in Minneapolis to call attention to federal immigration deportations.

The Tuesday morning protest near the airport is part of a national movement known as the Poor People's Campaign, which aims to highlight issues including racism and poverty. Organizers say they hoped to shut down federal immigration offices in a nearby federal building.

Demostrator Daniel Romero says he wants Immigrations and Customs Enforcement abolished.

Police warned protesters they were trespassing but didn't immediately arrest anyone.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says buses are being used to move light rail passengers around the protest.

The demonstration comes after efforts at the Capitol to toughen penalties for protesters who block highways, public transportation or airports. Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed the proposal.