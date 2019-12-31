Erik the Red, the “Nordic BBQ” spot near U.S. Bank Stadium, is not renewing its lease at 601 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. It will close Jan. 1.

But the Vikings bar has found a new home in south Minneapolis. It is moving to the Lowa46 development, an apartment building (4621 Snelling Av. S., Mpls.).

Construction will begin in the spring, with a return, in late summer or fall of 2020, of its smoked bacon, elk brats and more.

Owner Erik Forsberg, who also helms Devil’s Advocate and Dan Kelly’s Pub, both in downtown Minneapolis, said the move is a chance to start fresh in a desirable neighborhood.

Erik the Red

“We’ve been looking for the perfect neighborhood location to expand on the success we’ve had with Erik the Red — and we’ve found it at 46th and Hiawatha,” Forsberg said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to putting down roots in this unique and growing part of Minneapolis. Building a new restaurant from the ground up gives us an opportunity to create a space that will be inviting, fun and will showcase our exceptional food and beverages.”

Twelfth Ward Minneapolis City Council Member Andrew Johnson added a testimonial. “I’m impressed with the vision Erik Forsberg and his team are bringing to this site; they are going all out to make this a destination restaurant along the bustling 46th Street corridor, just a short walk from the light rail station — we can’t wait for it to open,” he said.

The new site is developed by Oppidan.