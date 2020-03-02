A downtown Minneapolis restaurant is pledging to ramp up security after one its employees was shot inside the establishment over the weekend.

The gunfire occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Breakfast Bar of Minnesota at 319 1st Avenue N. during what police said was a physical confrontation between a customer and the staff member.

The employee was taken to a hospital with a noncritical injury, and he has since been released, police spokesman John Elder said.

The suspect gunman ran from the scene and remains at large, Elder said.

Police have yet to offer specifics about the conflict that led to the gunfire.

"We are saddened to report an unfortunate incident took place at the Breakfast Bar of MN this early evening," read a posting from its ownership Sunday night. "Our security staff reacted promptly to defuse the situation and prevent further disruption."

In response to the shooting, the posting continued, "we will increase our safety and security measures to prevents any further issues and to continue to provide a comfortable space to enjoy the vibe and a meal."

Among those signing the posting was Breakfast Bar owner Marcus Williams, a five-year defensive back in the NFL until 2018. He played previously at Hopkins High School and then North Dakota State University.

Sunday's shooting occurred a week after 23-year-old Ameer Green Jr. was shot and killed and another person wounded at the nearby nightclub Rouge at the Lounge, located a block away at 411 2nd Av. N. There has been no arrests announced in that crime.